Since February 2, 2024, Roman Proskurovskyi has been appointed Head of the Office for Critical Infrastructure Protection of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Ukrainian News Agency reports.

His responsibility in this position will include ensuring the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of critical infrastructure protection by the National Bank.

In particular, ensuring that the National Bank performs the tasks and functions of the subject of the national system of protection of critical infrastructure, the sectoral body in the field of protection of critical infrastructure and the operator of critical infrastructure in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Critical Infrastructure."

In December last year, the National Bank created the Office for Critical Infrastructure Protection in its structure in order to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure in the financial sector.

The Office for Critical Infrastructure Protection is part of the Payment Systems and Cash Circulation line, which is led by Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Oleksii Shaban.

Roman Proskurovskyi has experience in the field of information protection, cybersecurity, electronic trust services.

Before transferring to the post of head of the Office for Critical Infrastructure Protection, Roman Proskurovskyi worked for almost eight years as Deputy Head of the Office - Head of the Department of Support and Implementation of Key Management Systems of the National Bank and Banking Systems of the Security Department.

He also served as Deputy Head of the Cyber Protection Center of the National Bank of Ukraine, Deputy Head of the Certification Center of the National Bank of Ukraine, Head of the qualified electronic trust service provider "Accredited Key Certification Center of the National Bank of Ukraine."

Before working at the National Bank during 1997-2015 he served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, security agencies and the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine.

Roman Proskurovskyi graduated from the National Technical University of Ukraine "Kyiv Polytechnic Institute" (2002, specialist-engineer in information security), Kyiv International University (2007, lawyer), the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine (2019, Master in Public Administration).

Since 2009, she holds the degree of Candidate of Technical Sciences in the specialty "Information Protection Systems," Associate Professor of the Department of Cryptographic and Technical Information Protection of the Institute of Special Communications and Information Protection of the National Technical University of Ukraine "Kyiv Polytechnic Institute."

