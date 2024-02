According to trade documents and russian tax documents, since January 2023, the russian company "I Machine Technology" imported to russia complex equipment called numerically controlled machines, manufactured in Taiwan, worth more than USD 20 million.

The American publication The Washington Post writes about it.

According to the documents available to the editors of the publication, the equipment was sent in 63 separate batches. Computer-controlled machines are used for complex and precise production, which is critically important in many industries, including the manufacture of weapons.

Components made in Taiwan accounted for almost all of the russian company's imports in the first 7 months of last year, while the company's sales during this period were mainly to the russian defense industry.

The supplies underscore how, despite the US-led global sanctions regime, russia's defense industry has remained strong in part because of loopholes and lax enforcement of sanctions and restrictions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Yermak-McFaul sanctions group, in 2023 russia almost completely resumed imports of military goods despite the sanctions.