The volume of cash inflow to bank cash desks in 2023 increased by 13.6% compared to 2022 and amounted to UAH 2,494.3 billion.

This is stated in the NBU message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Cash issuance from bank cash desks increased by 11.5% over the past year and reached UAH 2,543.7 billion.

This is due to last year's revival of the economy, which, in particular, was facilitated by the establishment of new supply routes and steady domestic demand for goods and services from the population.

As before, banks issued the largest amounts of cash from cash desks for (% of the total expenditure):

- customer transactions using payment cards - 84.0% (since in conditions of uncertainty related to martial law, cash remains an affordable and fast payment tool for retail transactions);

- reinforcement of postal operators - 4.2%;

- purchase of foreign currency from customers - 3.9%.

The largest sources of cash inflow to bank cash desks have traditionally been (% of total inflow):

- trade revenue - 33.9%;

- customer transactions using payment cards - 29.3%;

- revenue from all types of services - 15.7%.

Currently, the volume of inflow to bank cash desks from trade revenue and revenue from all types of services not only reached the level of "pre-war" 2021, but also slightly exceeded it.

