Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Center of the Southern Defense Forces, reported that the enemy group on the left bank of the Dnieper, namely in the territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions, has more than 70,000 personnel and hundreds of weapons and equipment. But not all of them are concentrated along the front line.

She told about this on the air of the telethon.

Thus, she noted that the enemy group on the left bank of the Dnieper constantly changes in quantitative and qualitative composition due to losses during the assault: "Suffering from such unsuccessful assault actions, they actually lose up to 70% of their personnel in each assault group, so the units are forced to constantly maneuver and turn in different directions".

"Now, the total enemy grouping on the left bank - Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions - together is estimated at more than 70,000 personnel and hundreds of pieces of weapons and equipment. But not all of them are concentrated directly along the front line. They are in deeper rears, from where they are pulled up as an additional resource," Humeniuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military continues work on the expansion of bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region.

During the day, the enemy made 13 unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops.