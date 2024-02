The russian occupiers attacked the center of Kherson from the air, as a result of the attack, multi-story and private residential buildings were damaged, and a 73-year-old woman was wounded.

This was announced by the head of the city military administration, Roman Mrochko, in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the airstrike, high-rise and private houses in the city center were damaged. So far, one person is known to be wounded. A 73-year-old woman was in the yard at the time of the hit," he wrote.

Currently, the victim with a contusion and a shrapnel wound has been taken to the hospital.

Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last day, February 1, the russian military fired 279 times on populated areas of the Kherson Region, two people were killed and 6 were injured.