The russian occupation army began to attack Ukraine more often with ballistic missiles, since Ukrainian air defense has capabilities for shooting down Shaheds and cruise missiles - the percentage of shooting down is quite large. At the same time, special means are needed to shoot down ballistic means of air attack, of which there are not so many in Ukraine.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the national telethon.

"It really not just seems (that the russians began to use ballistics more often - Ed.), one should look at the statistics... Infographics are important, statistics are important: you can see what the dynamics of strikes with both drones and missiles of different types are.

Of course, there are more means that fly on a ballistic trajectory. This can be traced back to December 29, when there was one of the largest attacks on the territory of Ukraine, when 158 air attacks were used," he said.

Ihnat concluded that in this way the enemy uses missiles that fly on a ballistic trajectory more often. He recalled that these are, in particular:

purely ballistic missiles Iskander-M,

aeroballistic missile Kinzhal,

Kh-22 - a cruise missile that flies and attacks when approaching a target, along a ballistic trajectory,

anti-aircraft guided missiles S-300 that fly on a ballistic trajectory.

"The enemy understands that we have certain capabilities for shooting down Shaheds, for shooting down cruise missiles - the percentage of shooting down cruise missiles is quite large - and therefore the enemy often resorts to the use of ballistics, which can only be shot down by special means, of which we do not have many," Ihnat explained.

Also, a spokesman for the Air Force quoted professional anti-aircraft gunners: "The best protection against ballistics is passive defense."

"We must understand that certain events are held. The enemy often hits false targets with ballistics. And often ballistics does not reach where the enemy is targeting. There are various reasons that lead to this. One is that the quality of missiles is getting worse. We see from the hits, even of Kinzhals, ballistic missiles, that they are flying the wrong way. You can be optimistic about these things, but still some of the missiles still hit," he explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 31, the russian occupation army attacked the Mykolaiv Region four times with ballistic missiles. An infrastructure object and power supply network were damaged.

At the same time, russian troops at night on Friday, February 2, attacked the territory of Ukraine with kamikaze drones of the Shahed type from several directions. Air defense forces worked in several areas.

In particular, russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility in the Kirovohrad Region with drones on the night of February 2, a fire broke out.