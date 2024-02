The Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov suspended the acting director of the Department of Military and Technical Policy, Development of Weapons and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense Toomas Nakhkur from his duties.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"By the decision of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov dated February 1, 2024, at the request of the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, the acting director of the Department of Military and Technical Policy, Development of Weapons and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Toomas Nakhkur is suspended from official duties," the message reads.

It is noted that the reason for suspension is the announcement of suspicion in criminal proceedings. The suspicion was served to Toomas Nahkur on January 27, 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late January, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had exposed officials of the Ministry of Defense and managers of Lviv Arsenal, who had stolen almost UAH 1.5 billion for the purchase of shells.

Several names appear in this case: the former head of the Department of Military and Technical Policy, Development of Weapons and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Liev, the head of this department Toomas Nakhkur and the head of the Lviv Arsenal company Yurii Zbitniev.

In November 2022, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine concluded a contract with the Lviv Arsenal private company for the supply of 120 mm and 82 mm mortar rounds to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The ministry transferred almost UAH 1.5 billion to the company, but it did not deliver a single promised shot.