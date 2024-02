Russian general Alexander Tatarenko could have become a victim of the attack on the Belbek Air Base in the occupied Crimea, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reports.

"According to the russian media, ten russian servicemen were killed, including the commander of the aviation squadron, Lieutenant General Alexander Tatarenko," the channel said.

It is noted that Tatarenko was in the command post that was hit by the rockets.

Neither the russian nor the Ukrainian side has yet officially announced the death of the general.

Tatarenko is 63 years old. He served in the Far East, the Urals, Siberia, and the northern regions of russia. In 2016, he was appointed commander of the 14th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Central Military District of the russian Federation. He is also a Class 1 military pilot.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Su-27, MiG-29, and Su-30 aircraft based there could have been damaged during the attack on Belbek. However, the exact number of russian casualties will be known after the photos appear.

Prior to this, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, hinted at the destruction of the Belbek airfield against the background of the so-called occupation authorities' statements about an attack on Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea.