First Lady Olena Zelenska disagrees with her husband, saying that it is wrong to force refugees to return if t

The wife of the President of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, is convinced that the lives of people in Ukraine are in danger every day, and a significant number of Ukrainian refugees simply have nowhere to return.

She stated this in an interview with the "How are you?" project, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Olena Zelenska spoke out against the possible forced return of refugees who left for Europe after the start of the full-scale invasion:

"It is wrong to force people to return when they have nowhere to return. Let's be honest. Most of our displaced people cannot return home because their homes have been destroyed. Therefore, I am sure that democratic countries will not make drastic moves. These are our partners; these are the countries that support us. And I think that there is no need to worry about the fact that there will be some unfriendly actions for Ukraine," said the First Lady.

Olena Zelenska also emphasized that everyone who is in the territory of Ukraine is in danger every day and risks their own lives.

"Imagine, friends, how tired we are. Tired of the war, not being safe, knowing that every day, your life can end. In fact, that's true. Because tonight, for example, it was in the Kharkiv Region again - an aerial bomb destroyed a hospital. And it can happen in any populated place in Ukraine," said Olena Zelenska.

As previously reported, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with the German publication DW, stated that, in his opinion, Ukrainians of mobilization age who left illegally should return to Ukraine. He also called on Germany to transfer funds to the budget of Ukraine and not directly to Ukrainian immigrants who found refuge in Germany.