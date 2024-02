Overnight into Friday, February 2, russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine with Shahed-type kamikaze drones from several directions. Ukraine's Air Defense worked in several regions.

This follows from a statement posted on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"At night, the russian occupiers struck another attack, using 25 Shahed-136/131 drones," the General Staff said.

In the course of combat work, 11 enemy drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine. In particular, air defense forces destroyed three enemy Shahed in the sky of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, one of the substations of the Ukrenergo company was damaged as a result of a night attack by russian drones in Kryvyi Rih. Household and industrial consumers were left without electricity. The miners remained underground.

Meanwhile, on the night of February 1, the Ukrainian military destroyed the missile boat Ivanovets of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation in occupied Crimea.