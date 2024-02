Serhii Leshchenko, the member of the supervisory board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, declared receiving UAH 2.768 million in salary in 2022 (about UAH 230,700 per month) and UAH 3.973 million in 2021 (about UAH 331,000 per month).

This is stated in his declarations for 2021 and 2022, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2022, Leshchenko also received UAH 182,000 of part-time work salary (from Double Suited Production LLC), UAH 122,100 of income from entrepreneurial activities, UAH 24,100 in royalties from Ofis Novyn (News Office) LLC, UAH 17,100 of income from Business Group LLC and UAH 2,400 from Sense Bank.

At the same time, in 2021, Leshchenko received UAH 858,300 as a part-time work salary (from Double Suited Production LLC), UAH 858,400 of income from entrepreneurial activities, and UAH 500,600 in royalties from Ofis Novyn LLC, UAH 648,400 of income from Business Group LLC and UAH 11,100 from Sense Bank.

In total, Leshchenko declared UAH 3.116 million of income for 2022, and UAH 6.85 million for 2021.

Thus, in 2022, compared to 2021, his income decreased by 2.2 times.

In addition, in 2022, Leshchenko declared USD 28,000 and EUR 18,000 in cash.

For 2022, he declared a shared apartment with his ex-wife Anastasia Topolska in Kyiv with an area of 192 square meters and a shared apartment in Kyiv with an area of 74.6 square meters.

He also owns a 2018 Mazda 6 SW.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of December 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers again appointed Leshchenko as a member of the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia, and in February 2022, he was elected deputy chairman of the company's supervisory board.

In August 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia refused to provide information on the salary of a member of the supervisory board - state representative Serhii Leshchenko due to the creation of a "threat to the management system of technological processes of a critical infrastructure facility" and promised to provide the requested data "after the termination or cancellation of martial law" in Ukraine.