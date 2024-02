The Supreme Court recognized the state's ownership of the Ukrainian part of the main oil pipeline Samara - Western direction.

Vitalii Koval, head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU), wrote about this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Supreme Court finally recognized the state's ownership of the Ukrainian part of the main oil pipeline Samara - Western Direction. This asset is commonly known as the "Medvedchuk pipe". The oil pipeline was built during the times of the USSR and was supposed to become state property after the declaration of Ukraine's independence. However, this it did not happen. It was used for many years by the russian company Transnefteprodukt," he wrote.

Koval noted that the State Property Fund has been trying to return this asset to state ownership since 2011.

According to him, in 2017, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) started an investigation into the circumstances of the transfer of ownership of the pipeline.

According to the results of the investigation, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested the asset, since 2021 it is under the management of Ukrtransnafta JSC.

"The State Property Fund, simultaneously with the investigation by law enforcement agencies, made another attempt to return the asset to state ownership. In 2021, the State Property Fund filed a lawsuit with the Economic Court of the Zhytomyr Region, in which it asked to recognize the state's ownership of the pipeline. In June 2023, the court sided with the fund. And yesterday the Supreme Court did not satisfy the cassation appeal. In this way, Ukraine defended its right to this property," Koval noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 9, 2021, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) chose the company Ukrtransnafta as the winner of the competitive selection of the manager for the part of the oil pipeline Samara - Western Direction of the operator of the oil transportation system.

Earlier, the National Security and Defense Council ordered to return the section of the oil product pipeline Samara - Western direction to state ownership.

100% of Ukrtransnafta belongs to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.