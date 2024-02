Attacks on important infrastructure facilities in various cities of the russian federation may increase significantly.

This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with CNN.

According to him, more than half a million russian soldiers are now in the territories of Ukraine occupied by russia. However, Budanov does not see much potential for their movement on the front line in the short term.

At the same time, the head of Defense Intelligence suggested that attacks on russian infrastructure may intensify. At the same time, he refused to recognize Ukraine's involvement in drone attacks in russia; he said that such operations are "quite possible."

"Hypothetically, there is a plan according to which all this is happening. And I believe that this plan includes all the main critical infrastructure facilities and military infrastructure facilities of the russian federation," Budanov said.

He noted that now the people of russia are finally "seeing the real picture (of the war - ed.). They see burning oil depots, destroyed buildings at factories and plants, etc. It's all good."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, predicted a new counteroffensive of Ukraine already in the spring - immediately after the offensive of the russian occupiers is completely exhausted.

Kyrylo Budanov hopes for a favorable verdict on the allocation of aid to Ukraine from the United States. He calls the most important of the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine artillery systems and ammunition.