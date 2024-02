The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, hopes for a favorable verdict on the allocation of aid to Ukraine from the United States and called artillery systems and ammunition the most important of the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Meanwhile, according to him, the civilian population of the aggressor state of russia is beginning to see the real picture of the war.

He said about this in an interview with the CNN channel, the main theses of which he singled out on his Telegram.

Thus, Budanov expressed hope for a favorable verdict regarding important military aid from the American people, which is being debated in the U.S. Congress.

According to him, artillery systems and ammunition remain the most important needs of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, as their quantity is one of the key factors in the war with the russian federation.

"In unmanned systems, we [the russians] are more or less equal," said the head of Defense Intelligence, speaking of the trend toward increasingly large-scale use of various types of UAVs at the front.

At the same time, Budanov added that the A-10 attack aircraft could significantly strengthen Ukraine on the front line.

"Although there is occasional discussion in America about decommissioning them and replacing them with newer aircraft, the A-10 attack aircraft have a reputation for being effective in the fight against armored vehicles acquired, in particular, during the Persian Gulf War. They can really help inflict a military defeat on russia," the message says.

According to intelligence, there are now more than half a million russian invaders in the occupied territories of Ukraine. He emphasized that in the short term, the current potential of the enemy is unlikely to allow advancement on the front line.

"The civilian population of russia is finally seeing the real picture of the war. They see oil depots engulfed in fire, destroyed buildings of plants and factories, etc. All this is useful," Budanov's next thesis shows.

According to him, the number of attacks on russian infrastructure is likely to increase. It is noted that, hypothetically, there is a plan according to which all this happens.

"I think that this plan can include all the main objects of the critical and military infrastructure of the russian Federation," he said.

The head of Defense Intelligence also emphasized that the war with russia can end in only one way: "By establishing justice - that's how it will end; with the return of what was lost."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, predicted a new counteroffensive of Ukraine in the spring right after the offensive of the russian occupiers is completely exhausted.