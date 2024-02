In 2023, gas consumption in Ukraine amounted to 19.8 billion cubic meters.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Ministry of Energy with reference to the Minister of Energy, Herman Halushchenko, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"This year, we have a goal to fully supply consumers with gas from our own production," he said.

According to the minister, if we compare gas consumption with the period before the full-scale russian invasion, then its indicators are currently lower.

"At the same time, the level of gas consumption even increased in 2023. This indicates that the industry is recovering, and the economy is recovering. Therefore, it is very important to increase production in order to maximally ensure consumption, the growth of which we expect given the economic processes in the state," Halushchenko added.

Halushchenko also noted that the import of gas to Ukraine has significantly increased, the volume of which for the past year amounted to more than 3 billion cubic meters.

"Most of these volumes are gas from non-residents. And this is also quite a strong signal for Europe that gas can and should be stored in Ukraine, which is important for ensuring the energy security of the continent," he emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company declares that gas reserves in underground storage facilities (USF) are sufficient for the successful completion of the 2023/2024 heating season.