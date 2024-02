The deputy chairman of the Liberal Party of Norway, Abid Raja, nominated the head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, for the Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian newspaper VG reports.

"No one has done more to promote peace and democracy in Europe over the past year than Jens Stoltenberg. Therefore, it is only natural that the Liberal Party proposes that he receive the Peace Prize this year," said Raja.

He also recalls that Stoltenberg visited Turkiye, Great Britain, the United States, and a number of other countries, trying to start negotiations that could stop the war in Ukraine.

"Outside of Ukraine, no one has worked harder than him, with the help of reason, logic, and emotions - and he never gets tired. He works tirelessly for peace in Ukraine, and he was and remains the most important force for peace outside of Ukraine. I feel proud of the fact that I'm Norwegian when I see Stoltenberg on the world stage," Raja explained.

The publication cites Raja's official justification for his proposal:

"Jens Stoltenberg worked intensively for peace in Europe, worked hard to reduce conflicts and build unity between the countries of the region. Few people have done more for world peace over the past year than Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg showed very good judgment, was persistent, convinced many world leaders to change their views, managed to launch processes of change from the United States to Turkiye and also achieved significant results, stably maneuvering through diplomatic and large political minefields.

Stoltenberg was uncompromising in the face of totalitarianism and did not shy away from difficult issues. Stoltenberg's award would fully correspond to Alfred Nobel's will."

Nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize are usually due by February 1. Nominations awarded by members of the Committee may be submitted after this deadline but no later than before the first meeting of the Committee. The head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee presents the Nobel Peace Prize in the presence of the King of Norway on December 10 every year (the anniversary of Nobel's death).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a member of the House of Representatives, representative of the Republican Party, Claudia Tenney, nominated former U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, referring to his "historic" agreement on the Abraham Accords.