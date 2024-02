Russia again complains about drone attacks and explosions in 4 of its oblasts

At night and in the morning, the ministry of defense of the russian federation allegedly complained that 11 Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked four russian oblasts.

This follows from a statement by the ministry of defense of the aggressor country.

The russian agency says that at night and around 6:30 a.m. Moscow time, the russian air defense intercepted and destroyed 11 disembodied aerial vehicles.

"Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed over the territory of Belgorod (four UAVs) and Kursk (one UAV) oblasts by regular means of air defense," the report says.

"Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular means of air defense over the territories of Belgorod (four UAVs) and Voronezh (two UAVs) oblasts," the ministry of defense of the russian federation reported later.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 11, the authorities of the Belgorod Oblast of the aggressor state of russia announced that a drone struck an infrastructure facility for electricity supply.

Overnight into January 30, russia reported a large-scale drone attack on five regions.

On January 25, russia reported a large-scale fire at an oil depot in Tuapse.