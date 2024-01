The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on the proposal of the Committee on Law Enforcement, plans to consider the bill, which provides for the prohibition of temporary detention of cars by parking inspectors during martial law.

This is stated the bill on amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses regarding the powers of parking inspectors in the field of road safety, No. 9092-3.

It follows from a statement of the press service of the Administration of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

"The purpose of the bill is to temporarily, for the period of the legal regime of martial law, deprive the executive committees (executive bodies) of village, town, city councils, represented by parking inspectors, the right to temporarily detain vehicles and at the same time provide appropriate powers to employees of authorized units of the National Police," the statement said.

It is noted that the bill makes the following changes to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses:

- forbidding temporary detention of a vehicle by parking inspectors only during the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine or in its certain areas where martial law is introduced;

- expanding the list of grounds for parking inspectors to bring to administrative responsibility under Part 6 of Art. 122 (Stop or parking of vehicles in places marked with appropriate road signs or road markings, in which only vehicles operated by drivers with disabilities or drivers transporting persons with disabilities are allowed to stop or park) and Part 6 of Art. 1521 (Parking of a vehicle in places intended for free parking of vehicles driven by drivers with disabilities or drivers transporting persons with disabilities);

- the rules of sanctions of Articles 122 "Exceeding the established speed limits, driving to a prohibitive traffic control signal and violation of other traffic rules" and 1521 "Violation of the rules of parking vehicles and violation of the rules of equipment of platforms for paid parking vehicles."

It is indicated that the adoption of this bill will settle the issue of temporary detention of a vehicle during the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine, namely during an air raid will save the life and health of drivers who are forced to quickly leave vehicles to seek shelter, while violating the rules of stopping or parking.