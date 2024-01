Russia may be behind jamming of satellite signals for airlines, smartphones and weapons systems in Eastern Eur

Russia is believed to be behind an increase in the jamming of satellite signals used by airlines, smartphones and weapons systems in Eastern Europe.

This was stated by the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, Martin Herem.

The Ministry of Defense of the russian federation previously confirmed that its radio-electronic warfare units in Kaliningrad conducted training on the violation of radio and satellite signals.

The Estonian general said that interference could also be carried out from ships in the Baltic Sea. In December, Poland warned pilots about the malfunctions, and officials in Sweden and Finland said they were investigating the matter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it was previously reported that mobile communications are jammed in the occupied part of the Donetsk Region, but this does not prevent the locals from transmitting information to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It was also reported in December that russia began jamming GPS and satellites over Crimea.

Earlier, russia was also called to completely disable GPS after the drone attack on Moscow.