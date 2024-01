Italy and the European Union as a whole should provide Ukraine with military assistance, in particular, to restore sovereignty over the entire Ukrainian territory. Russia's aggression against Ukraine is genocidal, and its victims must be guaranteed justice.

This was stated by a member of the Italian Senate, ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Giulio Terzi di Sant'Agata, in a comment to Guildhall.

"As a leading member of the Italian delegation to the European Commission and a member of the Italian Senate, in December I presented our resolution to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, ahead of her speech in Brussels, days before the EU took the historic decision to open membership negotiations with Ukraine. The main priority of this resolution is the need for Ukraine to resist the attack and the full restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty over the entire Ukrainian territory, and finally to become a member of the European family. Several key aspects were used by the Prime Minister in her speech, and then positions voiced by Giorgia Meloni were taken into account in the final EU resolution," the politician said.

"Ukraine must receive more aid, we are obliged to help in any possible way - diplomatic, political, military. We must help rebuild Ukraine and ensure justice for the victims of this terrible, genocidal aggression by russian forces that has been going on now for two years and several months," concluded Giulio Terzi.