The State Savings Bank (Oschadbank) started cooperation with the Polish export credit agency KUKE.

This is stated in the bank's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

To deepen the participation of Polish business in supporting the Ukrainian economy - this is the main goal of the memorandum signed today between Oschadbank and the Polish export credit agency KUKE.

It is planned that the parties will cooperate in the field of short-term financing of Polish exports, primarily intended for the reconstruction and development of the Ukrainian economy, and will also promote investments by the Polish side in Ukrainian enterprises to provide long-term financing aimed at expanding existing production and building new production facilities.

Special attention will be paid to the support of large infrastructure projects of the government and municipalities of Ukraine.

KUKE is an export agency of Poland that provides financial instruments guaranteed by the State Treasury, helping companies to expand and increase the volume of business.

The agency's activities cover 200 markets - from Canada to Indonesia and from Mexico to the United Arab Emirates.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 100% of the shares of PJSC Oschadbank are owned by the state.