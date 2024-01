"You don't get out of the car; you get your knee shot through," territorial defense forces commander Stuzhenko

The commander of the 118th brigade, Anatolii Stuzhenko, spoke on the air of the Cherkasy news agency 18000 about his vision of recruiting in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). In his opinion, democratic methods are not effective during war.

In particular, Stuzhenko believes that if a conscript refuses to contact a representative of the Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) and refuses to get out of the car, they can be shot at.

"It should be like this: you don't get out of the car, get your knee shot through. And that is the only way. Otherwise, we won't win. [We need] strict mobilization. If you can't, you come and frankly say, I'd rather wear a skirt, I'll walk in skirts, and I'll sew something for the military or do something else; I'm a man, but I'll wear skirts," he said.

If we play democracy, the colonel believes, then the military "will be kicked." Then Russia will occupy Ukraine and "drive" Ukrainians to fight in its army. Then, they will no longer be shot in the legs, and the blocking units will shoot in their backs.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 30, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a new bill on mobilization and sent it to the Verkhovna Rada.

The bill, in particular, provides for a number of legal restrictions for "evaders," including a ban on traveling abroad, a ban on the right to drive vehicles, and the seizure of funds and other valuables, but by court decision. The previous version of the bill provided for the same restrictions, but in an extrajudicial manner, it caused a lot of criticism in society. It was withdrawn by the Government for revision.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes in the revised bill on mobilization to leave the current legal norm that disabled people of all groups, including group 3, are exempt from mobilization.

In addition, the new version of the bill on mobilization envisages lowering the mobilization age to 25 years.

The updated bill on mobilization provides for the possibility of serving electronic summonses. They will be sent to the electronic cabinet of conscripts and reservists. If the bill is passed, such an office will be required to register all men of draft age.

The bill also provides for a number of new restrictions for Ukrainian citizens during the period of mobilization, including the obligation to always carry a military registration document for certain groups. Among other things, men aged 18 to 60 are proposed to be obliged to present a military registration document when crossing the border by a new bill on mobilization.

Also, men abroad without a military ticket will not be able to use consular services.