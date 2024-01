On January 30, the enemy carried out 50 airstrikes, and two missile strikes, conducted 53 combat engagements, and fired 1,004 artillery shells on the Tavriiskyi Axis.

This follows from a statement by the United Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavriiskyi Axis.

In particular, in the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiyivka Axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks in the area of Avdiyivka and 11 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka Axis, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiyivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region, where 16 attacks were repelled.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia Axes.

The total losses of the enemy in manpower amounted to 453 people.

The total losses of the enemy in weapons and military equipment of the past day amounted to 68 units, not including UAVs. In particular, five tanks, 21 anti-aircraft guns, 14 artillery systems, two anti-aircraft guns, 18 vehicles, and three units of special equipment. Ukrainian defense forces also destroyed five enemy ammunition depots.

A total of 226 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian army launched 20 Shahed UAVs and three ballistic missiles at Ukraine on the night of January 31. Air defense forces destroyed 14 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.