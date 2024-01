Specialists of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out a cyberattack on the server of the special communications of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state of russia.

This follows from a message by the Defense Intelligence posted on Facebook.

On January 30, Defense Intelligence specialists conducted a cyberattack, as a result of which the exchange of information between the units of the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation collapsed. The server located in Moscow "went down."

"The software on the attacked server was approved by the FSB of russia as meeting the state standards of information protection. The corresponding software was installed on various strategic objects of the russian public sector, including the military," the report said.

The Defense Intelligence emphasized that the cyber operation against the aggressor state is ongoing.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Defense Intelligence specialists destroyed the entire database of the company that worked for the industry of the aggressor state of russia.

Also, Ukrainian hackers stole technical documentation for 500 facilities of the ministry of defense of russia.

In addition, Ukrainian hackers related to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) hacked Moscow's Internet provider.