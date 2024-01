The U.S. Department of Defense will not confirm the specific timing of the transfer of Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) to Ukraine for operational security reasons.

The corresponding statement was made by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick S. Ryder, Ukrinform reports.

Ryder confirmed that the United States will provide Ukraine with GLSDB bombs, for which it is closely cooperating with defense partners and the Ukrainian side. However, the U.S. Department of Defense will not make official statements regarding the specific terms of the transfer of this type of weapon.

"For reasons of operational security, we (at the Pentagon - ed.) will not confirm specific terms - we will leave Ukraine the right to notify about any deliveries," Ryder said.

According to him, the transfer of GLSDB is planned within the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), and the United States is trying to supply weapons under this program as soon as possible.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 30, the Politico publication stated that on January 31, the United States will deliver to Ukraine the first batch of small-diameter ground-based bombs with a GLSDB jet engine, which are used from a ground-based launcher.

In October 2023, Boeing and Saab announced that they were on the final path to supply Ukraine with high-precision bombs with a GLSDB rocket engine.

In November 2023, it became known that the supply of high-precision, long-range GLSDB missiles to Ukraine was postponed until the beginning of 2024.