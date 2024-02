A boy refreshes himself with the water from the Barcaccia Fountain in the Piazza di Spagna in Rome, Italy. Photo by Xinhua/Jin Mamengni.

A boy refreshes himself with the water from the Barcaccia Fountain in the Piazza di Spagna in Rome, Italy. Photo by Xinhua/Jin Mamengni.

A temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius recorded on the Italian island of Sicily two years ago is the hottest ever seen in Europe, the United Nations' weather agency said.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said the sizzling temperature was documented on Aug. 11, 2021. At that time, the continent was in the grip of extreme heat.

The temperature surpassed the previous European record of 48.0 degrees Celsius, seen in the Greek cities of Athens and Elefsina on July 10, 1977.

A thermometer shows 41 degrees Celsius in Rome, Italy. Photo by Xinhua/Jin Mamengni.

"It is possible, indeed likely, that greater extremes will occur across Europe in the future", – said Randall Cerveny, rapporteur of climate and weather extremes for the WMO.

"Beyond that, this investigation demonstrates the alarming tendency for continuing high temperature records to be set in specific regions of the world", – Cerveny said.

Such evaluations are published in peer-reviewed journals and included in the Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes, which collects records on the world's highest and lowest temperatures, rainfall, heaviest hailstone, longest dry period, maximum gust of wind, longest lightning flash and weather-related mortalities.

The weather and climate agency is currently conducting a range of other investigations, including whether Tropical Cyclone Freddy broke the record last year as the longest-lasting tropical cyclone.

People walk at the Place de Comedie as the highest temperature reaches 38 degrees centigrade in Montpellier, southern France. Photo by Xinhua/Gao Jing.