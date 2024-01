Ukraine needs to limit its offensive actions and strengthen its defense - Czech President

Allies recommend Ukraine to limit offensive actions and strengthen defense until the time when Ukraine and the aggressor state russia reach the limit of their capabilities and proceed to negotiations.

The President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel has stated this, his words are quoted by tvn24.

Ukraine, unlike russia, currently has limited capabilities on the battlefield, therefore, according to Pavel, the allies recommend limiting offensive actions and strengthening defense. The Czech president believes that for this Kyiv needs artillery or cruise missiles with a longer range, as well as F-16 aircraft, to prevent the supply of the russian army.

"Only the balance of power can make both sides understand that they will not achieve further success and that the time has come for negotiations," Pavel added.

Also, Pavel believes that Europe is quite reasonably considering the possibility of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election and the quick conclusion of an agreement with the dictator putin, which may be completely disadvantageous for Ukraine and Europe.

In August 2023, the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel allowed 14 Czech citizens to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to fight against the aggressor country of the russian federation.

On July 11, the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel responded to the threats of the aggressor state russia regarding nuclear weapons.

Also in July, Pavel stated that Ukraine's results on the battlefield will become the basis for future peace negotiations.