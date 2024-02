Share:













China's national trade promotion system issued 9,273 Admission Temporaire/Temporary Admission (ATA) Carnets in 2023, surging by 191.97 percent year on year, said the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The ATA Carnet is an international customs and temporary export-import document. The ATA Carnets issued last year covered a value of 2.62 billion yuan (about 368.73 million U.S. dollars), expanding by 150.34 percent year on year, according to the CCPIT.

In 2023, 3,729 companies applied for ATA Carnets, up 266.31 percent over a year earlier, said Yang Fan, spokesperson of the CCPIT.

The figures showed that Chinese foreign trade enterprises are keen to expand global markets via various activities despite headwinds, said Yang.

The CCPIT data also shows that the country issued over 6.21 million certificates for trade promotion, up 16.05 percent year on year, including ATA Carnets and Certificates of Origin, etc.