US seeing certain consequences on the battlefield of stopping aid to Ukraine - Blinken

The situation regarding the stopping of the supply of American aid to Ukraine in some way affected the battlefield.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Pravda reports.

Blinken stressed that current financing of Ukraine's needs is important both from the United States and from NATO partners.

According to the Secretary of State, the fact that the cost of aid to Ukraine is distributed among all allies should be a clear message to the American Congress, which should approve an additional request for funding.

"But equally, if the United States doesn't follow through on our commitments, then it's going to make it more difficult to have Europeans and others continue to do what they've already been doing. So I think it matters a lot, more than a lot. I think it's essential that we make good on our commitments," Blinken noted.

He is convinced that U.S. allies around the world "will continue to do what they've been doing," and bipartisan support for Ukraine will remain in Congress.

"So let's see in the days and weeks ahead, as this moves forward, there is no other magic pot of money. And we are now currently out of the military assistance that we've been providing to Ukraine and we're even seeing some evidence of what that means on the battlefield," Blinken stressed.

He said approving support for Ukraine in the near future is vital.

Recall that the Pentagon said that without the support of the Congress, the United States will not be able to support the weapons transferred to Ukraine.