Loans and debts will make up almost 100% of GDP in 2024 state budget - Razumkov

Dmytro Razumkov, the former head of the Verkhovna Rada and head of the Smart Politics inter-factional association, announced that in the state budget for 2024, loans and debts of Ukraine will make up almost 100% of GDP.

He told about this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"They (the budget committee and the Ministry of Finance) have now caught up with the budget to the point that our liabilities (loans, debts) will amount to almost 100% of GDP," he said.

According to him, everything that the state produces will be equal to the credit that Ukraine received from international partners.

Razumkov strongly opposed the idea of raising taxes and noted that it was necessary to use international aid for lending to businesses.

"Because it's very easy now, when you've shown your weakness, to come out and say that we miscalculated together with the Ministry of Finance, the Cabinet of Ministers and the President's Office, so let's pay more taxes. And what did you do for that they would pay more taxes? " he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget for 2024 envisages a decrease in the funding of the Ministry of Defense by more than a quarter, or by UAH 280 billion, from UAH 1.44 trillion to UAH 1.16 trillion compared to the 2023 state budget.