On January 29, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck 20 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and two anti-aircraft missile complexes of the russians, reports the General Staff of the AFU.

It is noted that units of the missile forces struck two anti-aircraft defense systems, four artillery systems, and a russian radio-electronic warfare station.

According to the General Staff, 70 combat clashes took place at the front in Ukraine during the day. The enemy struck populated areas from aviation and launched kamikaze attack drones that reached the south of the Kyiv Region.

In total, the russians launched ten missile strikes with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles against the civilian infrastructure of Myrnohrad, Lysivka Donetska, and Muzykivka of the Kherson Region.

Also, the enemy carried out 114 airstrikes and launched 99 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential private and multi-apartment buildings, a school, and other civil infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

Seredyna-Buda, Sumy Region, suffered airstrikes; Velykyi Burluk, Khatne, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region; Stelmakhivka, Novoyehorivka, Bilohorivka, and the Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk Region; Siversk, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiyivka, Niu York, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Orlivka, Avdiyivka, Heorhiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Staromayorske in the Donetsk Region; Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Region; and Shliakhove, Beryslav, and Kozatske in the Kherson Region.

More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolayiv Regions came under artillery fire.

On the Volyn and Polisskyi Axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi Axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent our troops from being transferred to the threatening axes, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks near Synkivka and east of Pishchane, Kharkiv Region.

On the Lyman Axis, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk Region and Terny in the Donetsk Region.

On the Bakhmut Axis, our soldiers repelled three russian attacks near Bohdanivka and Ivanivske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Avdiyivka Axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks by occupiers near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiyivka and eight more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka Axis, defenders continue to hold back the russians near Heorhiyivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region, where eight attacks were repelled.

On the Shakhtarsk Axis, our defenders repelled two RF attacks in the Zolota Nyva area of the Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia Axis, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

On the Kherson Axis, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out eight unsuccessful assaults.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU shot down a russian Su-34 fighter jet near Luhansk.