Intensity of hostilities in Ukraine is increasing; we do not see the light at the end of the tunnel – Borrell

The sanctions of the European Union against the aggressor country, russia, significantly weakened its military machine. However, the war against Ukraine continues, and the intensity of hostilities on the front is increasing.

This was said by EU High Representative Josep Borrell at the EU-Central Asia transport investment forum.

According to him, russia's war against Ukraine became a vivid reminder of the critical importance of joint protection of the basic principles of the UN. This is the best way to ensure peace and security in the world.

"The sovereignty and independence, territorial integrity of any country must be indisputable. And we must avoid returning to a world where "might is right" and where powerful countries can change borders unilaterally," Borrell said.

He emphasized that in order to protect these principles, the EU introduced significant sanctions against russia, which significantly weakened its military machine.

"But they are still there, and the war continues. And, so to speak, the intensity of hostilities is increasing, and we do not see the light at the end of the tunnel," added the senior EU representative.

Borrell noted that in order for anti-Russian sanctions to be effective, full cooperation of partners is required.

"We are closely monitoring the trade between us, between the countries of Central Asia, with them and russia. We are trying to analyze exactly what mechanisms allow sanctions to be circumvented. We should strengthen our cooperation in this regard," Borrell stressed.

Borrell previously stated that there is a political agreement between the EU member states in favor of the use of proceeds from frozen russian assets.