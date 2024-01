Drone attack on Kyiv Region: as a result of falling debris, enterprise caught fire

Overnight into Tuesday, January 30, the enemy attacked the Kyiv Region with kamikaze drones. Air defense forces worked in the region.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on the Telegram channel.

"We thank our military for shooting down enemy targets. Unfortunately, as a result of falling debris, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the enterprises. The administrative building and the hangar were damaged," the message reads.

It is also noted that the fire was promptly extinguished. In addition to the buildings, three cars were damaged.

According to preliminary data, there are no victims or victims among the population.

All operative groups are working on the spot, recording the consequences of the night attack.

As earlier reported, in the Kryvyi Rih District, a Shahed hit the civil infrastructure. A fire broke out.

Meanwhile, at night, the russian federation launched 35 attack drones over Ukraine, the air defense destroyed 15 of them.