In the south of Ukraine, the occupiers have significantly increased the use of attack drones, FPV drones, and UAVs of other modifications against the Defense Forces and civilians.

This was reported by the head of the press center of the South Operational Command, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon.

"The situation remains tense. The enemy does not stop its activities; it looks for those means and opportunities that it can apply as effectively as possible. It tries to press with the help of drone attacks, both the nightly use of Shaheds and during the entire combat day, with the powerful use of which the number has increased FPV drones, drones of other modifications, from which they drop fragmentation ammunition," Humeniuk said.

Russians are targeting the civilian population, dropping cluster munitions into people's yards.

In particular, artillery shelling continues, including Kherson, which is regularly shelled by terrorists.

"They are trying to strike residential neighborhoods in the direction of critical infrastructure facilities in order to complicate the lives of the residents of the Dnieper River's left bank. They also use guided aerial bombs; the Beryslav District has again suffered from the bombing. There, in populated areas, almost all the houses have been destroyed and have significant damage," added Humeniuk

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Tuesday, January 30, the russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region with drones. One enemy Shahed UAV was shot down, and the other hit civilian infrastructure in the Kryvyi Rih District, causing a fire.

At night, russia launched 35 attack drones over Ukraine, and the Air Defense Forces destroyed 15 of them.