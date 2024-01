Mykolaiv Regional Administration Chair Kim in October gave his wife Swiss watch for almost UAH 0.5 million

The wife of the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim, Yulia, received a Swiss Hublot watch worth UAH 438,720 from her husband in October 2022.

This is stated in Kim's annual declaration for 2022, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On October 21, 2022, Kim's wife acquired ownership of the watch of the Swiss brand Hublot worth UAH 438,720.

And the day before, on the morning of October 20, the russians fired S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv.

Then there were no casualties and destruction.

Also at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation in Ukraine, Yulia Kim bought Bitcoin cryptocurrency for UAH 848,038.

In addition, before the start of the full-scale war, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim, began to rent a 2020 Volkswagen Touareg R-Line 3.0 V6 TDI SUV.

Yulia and Vitalii Kim keep small savings in bank accounts in Ukraine and much larger amounts in accounts in Spain.

So, Kim keeps in one of the Spanish banks EUR 74,000, and his wife - EUR 70,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim believes that for men who evade mobilization, restrictions in civilian life should apply.