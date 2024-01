A well-known infectious disease doctor, professor Olha Holubovska, warns of a possible outbreak of a new pandemic associated with the mysterious disease "X".

She reported this in an interview with TSN.ua.

"Disease "X" is a collective term. This name designates a pathogen that can hypothetically cause a new pandemic. Specialists are discussing a number of possible pathogens, including the pandemic variant of influenza and bird flu. But there are no clear pathogens yet, they are unknown," she said.

The doctor notes that despite the WHO's warning about a new pandemic, there is still no exact causative agent and it remains unknown. Holubovska also reminds that in the past similar warnings were accompanied by the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the disease COVID-19.

According to Holubovska, disease "X" can be 20 times more deadly than the coronavirus. She calls for preparation, indicating the need to improve the readiness of the anti-infection protection system and emphasizing that the sanitary-epidemiological service needs to be strengthened.

The doctor also notes that biological threats become real because of the unique capabilities of genome sequencing. She advises the public to be prepared and informed.

Holubovska emphasizes that the exact date of a possible outbreak of a new pandemic is unknown, and the situation is unpredictable. She urges to prepare for a possible surge, counting on the professionalism of medical workers.

Holubovska does not rule out that the new "Disease X" is another scaremonger, but she believes that serious statements at a high level should be taken seriously, especially when they relate to biological threats.

It will be recalled that earlier the Public Health Center of Ukraine stated that the information about the discovery of a new deadly disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where a Ukrainian soldier died from the coronavirus earlier, is not true.

Meanwhile, the WHO said that the world should prepare for the X desease.