Ukrgasvydobuvannia launches new well with throughput of 250,000 cubic meters of gas per day

The Ukrgasvydobuvannia joint-stock company launched a new well in the east of Ukraine with a throughput of 250,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the first days of the new year, Ukrgasvydobuvannia put into operation an exploratory well. This is already the 10th well at this field, which shows a high result. Ukrgasvydobuvannia specialists continue to study the possibilities of the field, so, using new technologies and engineering solutions, the company is increasing production," the message says.

The well has a design depth of 3,950 meters, drilling was carried out by specialists of the Ukrburgaz drilling division.

"On this deposit, we have good data from 3D-seismic studies, which allow us to determine the optimal points for drilling. 10 exploratory wells have completed the picture of geological information, and this year we plan to start operational drilling," said acting director general of Ukrgasvydobuvannia, Oleh Tolmachev.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, Ukrgasvydobuvannia launched 2 wells with a throughput of 200,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

Ukrgasvydobuvannia is the largest gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.