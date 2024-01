Ukraine needs to have better technological capabilities. The war on the Black Sea has two goals: to ensure the access of ships to Ukrainian ports and to stop the russian fleet from attacking the territory of Ukraine.

The Commander of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa announced this in an interview with Sky News.

"We must have the capabilities to make sure that Russia will give up forever the thought of even looking in Ukraine's direction, including at sea," Neizhpapa said.

Neizhpapa noted that Ukraine's successes in 2022 and 2023 were the result of complex, but innovative solutions. But given the duration of the war, previous methods may no longer work.

"The enemy is adapting, and we must also adapt. A modern war is a war of technologies. Whoever wins in the technological sense will have victory," he added.

Earlier it was also reported that the South Operational Command explained why the russians were forced to save Kalibr missiles. This may be due to the problems of restoring their reserves and logistics for the enemy fleet due to the actions of the Defense Forces in the Black Sea region.

It is also reported that the russian fleet still stores them closer to Novorossiysk.

Meanwhile, the aggressor state of the russian federation will open a permanent base point of the Navy in Abkhazia in 2024, said Secretary of the Security Council of the unrecognized Republic Sergey Shamba.