Vitali Klitschko goes to Donbas to bring defenders at the front drones and EW systems

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has visited defenders in the Donbas and handed them drones and electronic warfare systems.

Klitschko announced this on Facebook.

"I visited our defenders in the Donbas. Handed over to the Svoboda battalion and the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the winter campaign 100 FPV-drones to each unit. I also brought three EW systems to the soldiers, that the military in the east of Ukraine needs today," Vitali Klitschko said.

He also thanked the defenders for their courage and dedication.

"The situation is difficult at the front, but they hold firm and continue to destroy the enemy and defend the Ukrainian land. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to its defenders!" Klitschko wrote.

The Svoboda battalion commander Petro Kuzyk thanked Klitschko and Kyiv residents for their constant support.

"From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank Vitalii Volodymyrovych and the community of Kyiv for their constant powerful support. On the one hand, this is the combat capability of the battalion, and what is important for me is the life of our fighters," Kuzyk emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that Vitali Klitschko celebrated the New Year in the Donbas for the second time in a row with fighters to whom he brought drones, various equipment and chemical heating pads.