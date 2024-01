During the war, the judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv Khrystyna Konstantinova could not repay a USD 5,000 loan.

This is evidenced by her annual declaration for 2022, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Konstantinova declared that she had USD 5,000 of outstanding credit, which she took in 2020.

The judge took the loan from the individual Nadiia Shvydkina in June 2020.

She took a USD 10,000 loan.

The judge has already repaid USD 5,000 of credit, but another USD 5,000 is still to be paid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2023, Konstantinova took a loan of UAH 1,155,600. The judge borrowed the money from citizen Nina Navrotska. In 2023, she sold a car for UAH 440,000. At the beginning of 2023, Konstantinova bought a Toyota RAV 4 vehicle for UAH 400,000 probably from a relative, Anastasia Konstantinova. Her salary for 2022 was UAH 1,262,683. The judge also declared an additional benefit (eSupport) in the amount of UAH 1,000.

