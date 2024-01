The Ministry of Health has said that cryobanks will not dispose of frozen biomaterial of the killed military, the legislative conflict will be eliminated as soon as possible.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Health on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry noted that in March the law passed by Parliament will come into force, which allows the families of military to save reproductive cells free of charge and use them to continue the genus of Ukrainian defenders.

"The fact that this law does not provide the same opportunity for those who were killed is a legislative conflict, which will be eliminated as soon as possible. The Ministry of Health, together with parliamentarians, is already conducting appropriate work. The issue must be and will be resolved urgently," it said.

The Ministry of Health made such a statement after a scandal arose on social networks that the widows of the fallen military began to be denied the opportunity to give birth to a child using their sperm.

The law on ensuring the right of military personnel to biological paternity provides for the disposal of sperm from the killed.

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on the Health of the Nation, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance Mykhailo Radutskyi, reacting to the scandal, noted that the prohibition of the use of biological material of the killed military by their wives is unfair and wrong towards the fallen Ukrainian Heroes, and assured that the Verkhovna Rada will not hesitate to vote for the necessary changes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2023, the Verkhovna Rada allowed military personnel to store their reproductive cells free of charge in cryobanks during the period of martial law.