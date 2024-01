The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom on January 27 published a Saturday operational update, assessing the situation on the battlefield and the advance of russian troops.

The British Defence Intelligence recalled the statements of the russian federation about the capture of the village of Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv Region and the village of Vesele near Bakhmut, but stated that "they are strategically insignificant."

"Vesele had a pre-war population of 102 and Krokhmalne, 45. This represents a continuation of Russia’s minor incremental gains whilst Ukraine focuses on active defence,” the review said.

The main goal of the russian troops remains the capture of the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk Region, and they are attacking from three directions to surround the settlement from the south, north and east, the British Ministry of Defence notes.

"Russian forces have suffered heavy personnel and armoured vehicle losses, frequently caused by Ukrainian uncrewed aerial vehicle munitions,” they add.

British intelligence believes that despite an attempt to penetrate the rear of Ukrainian positions in Avdiivka through tunnels, Ukrainian counterattacks deter russian forces from further advancing within the city.

"As the main supply route remains intact, and Ukrainian forces make local counter-attacks, Avdiivka is likely to remain in Ukrainian control over the coming weeks,” the review concludes.