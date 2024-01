During the day on January 26, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 770 russian invaders. They also destroyed 44 units of military equipment and weapons of the enemy. In particular, the russian army during the day lost six tanks and eight units of special equipment.

Updated data on russian losses in the war were published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Having eliminated 770 invaders on January 26, the Defense Forces of Ukraine brought the irreversible losses of the russian federation in manpower during the full-scale aggression to 381,370 people.

Also, the russians during the day lost six tanks (in total, 6,271 units have already been destroyed), 15 armored fighting vehicles (in total, 11,652 units have been eliminated), three artillery systems (in total, 9,085) and eight units of special equipment (1,433).

The AFU also destroyed four operational-tactical-level UAVs (a total of 7,037 have been landed) and eight units of motor vehicles and tank trucks (since February 24, 2022, 12,072 have already been destroyed).

The number of MLRS (972), air defense equipment (660), aircraft (331), helicopters (324), as well as cruise missiles (1,845), ships/boats (23) and submarines (one) remained unchanged compared to the previous operational summary.