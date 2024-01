98 combat clashes take place at the front over day, the most - 29 - on Avdiivka axis - AFU General Staff oper

Over the last day, 98 combat clashes took place at the front, the most - 29 - on the Avdiivka axis.

This is stated in the text of the morning operational update from the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the enemy launched 8 missile attacks (with the S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on the civil infrastructure of Myrnohrad, Novohradivka, Donetsk Region and Antonivka, Kherson Region) and 4 air strikes, carried out 78 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

Last day, the russian invaders also launched another air strike, using 4 Shahed-136/131-type strike UAVs. By the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine, all the strike UAVs were destroyed.

In the morning, the russian occupiers attacked the civil infrastructure of the city Sloviansk, Donetsk Region with an Iskander ballistic missile.

More than 120 settlements of the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions were under artillery fire.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the North Operational and Strategic Troops Group, on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of the Defense Forces to threatening axes, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Region.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kupiansk axis, 13 enemy attacks near Tabaivka, Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Region were repelled by defenders.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 8 attacks by the invaders near Terny and Torske, Donetsk Region.

On the Bakhmut axis, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiivka axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to deter the enemy, who does not abandon attempts to surround Avdiivka. The warriors steadfastly hold the defenses, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Thus, the Defense Forces last day repelled 20 attacks by invaders near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and 9 more attacks in the areas of Opytne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk Region.

On the Mariinka axis, the Defense Forces continue to deter the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region, where 14 attacks were repelled.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the defenders repelled an attack of the invaders in the area of ​ ​ Zolota Nyva, Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 6 enemy attacks north of Pryiutne, south of Chervone, west of Verbove and Robotyne Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson axis, the Defense Forces continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite the significant losses, the enemy does not give up trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 4 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers with active actions inflict casualties on the occupation troops in manpower and equipment, deplete the enemy along the entire front line.