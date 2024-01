Recently, russian occupiers have very rarely used Kalibr missiles, which can be caused by both difficulties with maintenance and loading, and the goal of dulling the vigilance of Ukrainians in order to inflict an insidious blow.

The head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

"We rely on analytics and will say, indeed, that the use of Kalibrs has recently been very rare, but realizing that they do have difficulties in servicing those units from which Kalibrs are produced and loading the Kalibrs themselves, because all this logistics and infrastructure are concentrated in the Crimea, and missile carriers are based for the purpose of preservation in Novorossiysk. Therefore, it is obvious that this can be such a reason," she said.

At the same time, Humeniuk noted that their duty in the Black Sea suggests that the Kalibrs are ready to be used and at what point it will happen the Ukrainian military now cannot calculate. Therefore, the spokeswoman urged not to lose vigilance, since the enemy can inflict an insidious blow.

"It is likely that, all the time being on duty and not being applied, they can thus be dulling vigilance, allegedly they will not use Kalibrs, cannot, are not able. And at this time strike a treacherous blow. Therefore, I urge you not to lose your vigilance, analyze all the enemy's readiness and be ready to counteract it," the spokeswoman emphasized.

