Cabinet extends payments for all IDPs until March, from March new rules for assistance will work - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended payments for all internally displaced persons until the end of February 2024, from March new rules for IDP assistance will be launched.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at the government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we decide to automatically extend all payments for internally displaced persons until March 1. Starting March 1, new fair rules for assistance to internally displaced persons will be launched. Payments will be extended for another 6 months for IDPs from among pensioners, for citizens with a disability of 1 or 2 groups, for children with disabilities, for orphans and children deprived of parental care. We also continue payments for able-bodied citizens who have registered at the employment center or have been employed," he said.

In general, according to him, the state will continue to support payments of more than 1.5 million IDPs and at the same time will continue more targeted support tools to help those who really need it.

In order to fully finance all priority payments of the state budget, the government continues to actively work to attract funds from partners and allies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets protested against changes in legislation and regulations, according to which in 2024 the number of internally displaced persons receiving cash assistance will significantly decrease.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said that payments from the state will continue to be paid only to vulnerable categories of IDPs. According to her, the authorities were forced to revise the terms of payment of assistance to immigrants, as a decrease in the revenue part of the budget is recorded.