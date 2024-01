Pets officially allowed to be taken to shelters. What owners should know

In Ukraine, the issue of pets staying in shelters was settled. From now on, during an air alert, it is possible to take pets to civil protection facilities, provided that the owners of the animals ensure the safety of others and property.

This is stated in the notification of the National Police.

So, the owner is obliged to:

carry out constant supervision of the animal;

provide the necessary conditions corresponding to the biological, species and individual characteristics of the pet;

comply with sanitary and hygienic requirements and veterinary regulations.

It is noted that domestic animals that may pose a danger to human life or health must be on a leash.

In addition, dogs whose breeds belong to the list of dangerous must be muzzled.

