Dnipro Metallurgical Plant ups production of rolled products by 86.2% to 105,600 tons in 2023

In 2023, compared to 2022, the Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ, formerly Evraz DMZ, Dnipro) increased the production of rolled products by 86.2% to 105,600 tons.

This is stated in the DMZ message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The company also increased coke output by 38.5% to 292,700 tons.

In 2022, compared to 2021, the plant reduced the production of rolled products by 74.2% to 58,400 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, DMZ produces marketable cast iron, marketable blanks, channels, corners, crane rails, vehicle axles, vehicle rims.

The company is part of the DCH Steel group of businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi.