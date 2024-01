187,000 children born in Ukraine in 2023, most of all - in Kyiv City and Lviv Region

Last year, 187,387 babies were born in Ukraine; most of the children were born in the city of Kyiv and the Lviv Region.

The press service of the Ministry of Justice announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Last year, 187,387 small Ukrainians were born in Ukraine. Of these, the most - in the city of Kyiv (19,979 children), the Lviv Region (16,638 children), Dnipropetrovsk Region (14,433 children), Odesa Region (13,736 children), Kyiv Region (10,820), Rivne Region (9,542) and Zakarpattia Region (9,450)," the message says.

It is also noted that last year 186,051 marriages were registered in Ukraine.

The leaders in the number of newly created families were the city of Kyiv (21,802), Dnipropetrovsk Region (18,816), Odesa Region (13,740), Kyiv Region (11,712), Lviv Region (10,983) and Kharkiv Region (10,977).

24,108 married couples decided to end the relationship.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Justice, during 2023, a total of 9,230 Ukrainians changed their name, surname or patronymic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2022, the Verkhovna Rada introduced a simplified procedure for determining the facts of a person's birth or death during martial law.

In 2019, about 310,000 children were born in Ukraine.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, almost 30,000 babies have been born in Kyiv.

At that, a catastrophic fall in the birth rate in Ukraine in 2023 is predicted, and by 2030 the population can decrease to 35 million.