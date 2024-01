NBU worsens forecast for growth of international reserves from USD 44.7 billion to USD 40.4 billion in 2024

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) worsened the forecast of the growth of international reserves from USD 44.7 billion to USD 40.4 billion according to the results of 2024.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thanks to external support and the consistent policy of the NBU, Ukraine's international reserves increased by 42% in 2023 and reached USD 40.5 billion.

International aid will continue to be the main source of capital inflows into the country.

Despite delays in the arrival of international aid at the beginning of the year, it is expected that its rhythm will be restored in the coming months.

According to the basic scenario of the NBU forecast, Ukraine will receive about USD 37 billion in the form of external loans and grants in 2024.

As security risks are expected to decrease in the coming years, Ukraine will restore its ability to independently finance its own needs, so the volume of official external financing will gradually decrease (to about USD 25 billion in 2025 and USD 12 billion in 2026).

At the same time, this aid will be sufficient to maintain a sufficient level of international reserves.

It is predicted that their volume will fluctuate between USD 37-42 billion during 2024-2026 and will be sufficient to ensure exchange rate stability.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine's international reserves as of January 1, 2024, according to preliminary data, amounted to USD 40,507.9 million, which is 42% more than the previous year.